59°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vigils planned in Baton Rouge in honor of Orlando shooting victims

5 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, June 13 2016 Jun 13, 2016 June 13, 2016 8:04 AM June 13, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - In the wake of the deadly nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., several vigils will be held in Baton Rouge Monday in honor of the victims.

Gov. John Bel Edwards along with members of the Legislature will participate in a "Moment of Unity" Monday at 1 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol rotunda in Baton Rouge.

Trending News

A candle vigil is also scheduled at 6 p.m. on the steps of the Mississippi River levee.

Capital City Alliance, Baton Rouge Pride, Pride 1, Metropolitan Community Church of Baton Rouge, Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge, Equality Louisiana, and HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc. (HAART) are hosting the vigil to pay respect to the victims.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days