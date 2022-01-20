59°
Vigils planned in Baton Rouge in honor of Orlando shooting victims
BATON ROUGE - In the wake of the deadly nightclub shooting in Orlando, Fla., several vigils will be held in Baton Rouge Monday in honor of the victims.
Gov. John Bel Edwards along with members of the Legislature will participate in a "Moment of Unity" Monday at 1 p.m. at the Louisiana State Capitol rotunda in Baton Rouge.
A candle vigil is also scheduled at 6 p.m. on the steps of the Mississippi River levee.
Capital City Alliance, Baton Rouge Pride, Pride 1, Metropolitan Community Church of Baton Rouge, Krewe of Apollo Baton Rouge, Equality Louisiana, and HIV/AIDS Alliance for Region Two, Inc. (HAART) are hosting the vigil to pay respect to the victims.
