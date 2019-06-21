Vigil planned for Amite High School football player who died Tuesday

AMITE – A vigil has been planned for a 15-year-old high school football player who tragically died after practice Tuesday night. Family and friends are looking to honor Terrence ‘TJ’ Allen with a candlelight vigil and balloon release Friday at 7:30 p.m.

The vigil will be held on the football field, where TJ shined.

“He told everybody he was going to go somewhere and try to make it, but now he can't,” said TJ’s step-cousin Bobby Robinson.

The goal, his family says, is to give TJ the respect that he gave to everyone else in the community.

“He showed love to everyone. It could be a random person and he would show love to them,” said TJ’s close friend Jaden Thomas.

The public is welcome to attend the vigil. TJ’s family is asking everyone to wear red and black, his favorite colors, and bring their own candle.

An autopsy report showed, as expected, no sign of trauma or foul play. But more tests are needed to determine the cause of death.