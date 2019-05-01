83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vigil planned after 2 killed, 4 wounded in North Carolina university shooting

2 hours 38 minutes 39 seconds ago Wednesday, May 01 2019 May 1, 2019 May 01, 2019 8:39 AM May 01, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press, WBRZ Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - A shooting that killed two and wounded four at a North Carolina university left students scrambling for shelter and prompted fresh calls for ways to keep campuses safe.

A vigil was planned for Wednesday on the campus of the University of North Carolina-Charlotte, where the shooting on Tuesday upended the last day of class. The governor vowed a hard look at what happened in order to prevent future shootings.

Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, told reporters that students should not have to fear for their lives on campus. He added: "In the coming days we will take a hard look at all of this to see what we need to do going forward."

The victims killed have been identified as 19-year-old Ellis Parlier and 21-year-old Riley Howell. The people injured include 19-year-old Drew Pescaro, 20-year-old Sean Dehart, 23-year-old Emily Houpt, and 20-year-old Rami Alramadhan. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days