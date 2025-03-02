53°
Vigil held for motorcyclist who died Wednesday in crash on LSU campus
BATON ROUGE - Family and friends gathered on the LSU campus Saturday evening in remembrance of the life of Bodhi Linton, who died in a motorcycle-car crash Wednesday alongside LSU pole vaulter Dillon Reidenauer.
Friends said they wanted to keep Linton's name alive.
"Just trying to come together, trying to lift the spirits, make the energy higher," Linton's friend Jerick Guidry said. "Everybody's sad. He wouldn't want to see us sad, he would want us to have more energy, happy."
Organizers say they plan to hold another vigil at 6:30 p.m. Monday.
