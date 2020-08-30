Vigil held at site where Danny Buckley was murdered calls for justice

BATON ROUGE - More than 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil on Saturday in the parking lot of Trader Joe's on Perkins Road where a Black man was murdered.

"This is my neighborhood. I live here. This is the store where I shop. No one should be shot for panhandling," Kathy Carroll said.

The vigil started with a prayer from East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome. Organizers then enticed the people to shout the victim's name.

"Danny Buckley!," the people shouted.



"This vigil and all of these diverse voices coming here today and saying what's important to them is what is beautiful about this country," Myra Richardson, one of the organizers of the vigil said.

61-Year old Danny Buckley was shot Saturday, August 22 in the Trader's Joe parking while panhandling.

The suspect in Buckley's murder case is 24-year-old Jayce Boyd, who was questioned by police the night of the shooting and released. Boyd was then arrested several days later and has been charged with second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.



Kaylee Pattillo, a witness to the shooting, also spoke at the vigil.

"If Danny Buckley is not going to be able to speak for himself, then I decided that I was going to speak for him," Pattillo said.

The family of 31-year old Trayford Pellerin also came out for the vigil. Pellerin was shot and killed by police in Lafayette last week.



"We came out to show our support for the family and show that we appreciate the love and support that they have given to my family for Trayford Pellerin," Choicey Pellerin, the victim's aunt said.

Boyd is in custody with a $300,000 bond.