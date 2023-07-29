Vigil and picket outside police headquarters overnight following Sterling reports

BATON ROUGE – Not long after national media outlets – including ABC News, the network affiliated with WBRZ – broke news from Washington, D.C., that sources inside the Justice Department revealed the two officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling wouldn't face federal charges, a vigil previously scheduled at the store where the shooting happened grew to a crowd of people.

People lined the streets around the Triple S, chanting and holding signs. People attending the vigil chanted “No justice, no peace,” but said they're not meant to be taken literally.

“What we mean... is, we ain't about to be tearing up stuff, but understand that as long as there's no justice in this country, there will be no peace,” a person said.

Others held signs promoting peace and love.

By 10 o'clock Tuesday, the store parking lot had filled with people.

Outside Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, a smaller group of people held signs as drivers whizzed down Airline Highway at the Goodwood intersection.

Gatherings came about following reports the officers involved wouldn't be charged, but there's been no official word from the Justice Department. The mayor of Baton Rouge has asked that rallies and gatherings stay peaceful in the wake of an official announcement.

