77°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vigil and picket outside police headquarters overnight following Sterling reports

6 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, May 02 2017 May 2, 2017 May 02, 2017 9:36 PM May 02, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE – Not long after national media outlets – including ABC News, the network affiliated with WBRZ – broke news from Washington, D.C., that sources inside the Justice Department revealed the two officers involved in the shooting death of Alton Sterling wouldn't face federal charges, a vigil previously scheduled at the store where the shooting happened grew to a crowd of people.

People lined the streets around the Triple S, chanting and holding signs. People attending the vigil chanted “No justice, no peace,” but said they're not meant to be taken literally.

What we mean... is, we ain't about to be tearing up stuff, but understand that as long as there's no justice in this country, there will be no peace,” a person said.

Others held signs promoting peace and love.

By 10 o'clock Tuesday, the store parking lot had filled with people.

Outside Baton Rouge Police Headquarters, a smaller group of people held signs as drivers whizzed down Airline Highway at the Goodwood intersection.

Trending News

Gatherings came about following reports the officers involved wouldn't be charged, but there's been no official word from the Justice Department. The mayor of Baton Rouge has asked that rallies and gatherings stay peaceful in the wake of an official announcement.

Read the original WBRZ.com story about the Washington Post and ABC News reports HERE.

*************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz 

Report a Typo

Related Stories

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days