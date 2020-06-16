Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Would-be thieves rip open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd. Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - A pair's failed ATM theft was caught on camera, and now police are looking for the suspects.
The crime was caught on camera around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday outside a Capital One bank on Florida Boulevard. The two masked suspects are seen in surveillance video ripping open the machine with crowbars, with a pickup truck carrying a heavy-duty chain just feet away.
After less than a minute of trying to wrestle the ATM open, the two sprint back to their truck and drive off empty-handed.
ATTEMPT THEFT OF ATM MONEY MACHINE— Baton Rouge Police (@BRPD) June 16, 2020
Baton Rouge Police Detectives are asking for assistance in identifying the individuals in the attached video and photo who were attempting to steal an ATM machine from the Capital One Bank located at 9638 Florida Blvd around 3:37am this morning. pic.twitter.com/ppJLfRXf8N
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police at 225-389-3824.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
VIDEO: Would-be thieves smash open ATM in botched heist on Florida Blvd....
-
Prospective LSU student who appeared in viral video using racial slur not...
-
Authorities search for suspect in Monday afternoon Cortana Walmart incident
-
Baton Rouge hospital running low on FDA-approved COVID-19 treatment
-
Discussion on removal of East Feliciana Confederate statue delayed to allow for...