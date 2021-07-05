VIDEO: Woman on tractor arrested after forcing her way into Fourth of July parade, evading police

ROCKWALL, Tex. - A woman was arrested over the holiday weekend after she allegedly ignored warnings from law enforcement and joined a Fourth of July parade while riding a tractor.

Police confronted Laurie Bostic, 61, late Saturday morning after she caused a scene near the staging area of the Rockwall Fourth of July Parade, according to KDFW. Bostic was not allowed to ride in the parade, but she tried to join in the festivities with her tractor anyway.

Officers tried to have Bostic stop the vehicle but ultimately had to force her off the road when she refused to listen. The vehicle ran into a fence and became disabled, allowing police to apprehend Bostic.

Bostic was arrested on charges of evading arrest, interference with a processional, disorderly conduct and criminal mischief.