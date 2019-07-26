89°
VIDEO: Woman launches profanity-laced tirade aboard flight, breaks laptop over husband's head

Friday, July 26 2019
Source: ABC News
By: WBRZ Staff

MIAMI - An American Airlines passenger was captured on cellphone video smacking her husband with his laptop as their flight prepared to takeoff. police said.

The scene unfolded Sunday as the plane was about to leave Miami International Airport on its way to Los Angeles.

Video shot by a passenger shows the woman, identified by police as Tiffany McLemore, striking her husband with the laptop after an expletive-filled argument between the couple. The woman can be heard swearing at her husband while a group of flight attendants try to contain the situation, with one pointing out to McLemore that a young child was seated behind the couple.

"You're out of control," the husband told his wife before attendants asked him to move to another seat. As he was walking down the aisle, his wife appears to hit him with the laptop.

No serious injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

Police told WPLG that McLemore's husband was uncooperative and did not want to press charges. The airline rebooked him on another flight but would not rebook McLemore.

