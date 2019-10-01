78°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
NEW YORK - Shocking video posted on Instagram shows a woman brazenly walking up to a lion after climbing into the big cats' enclosure at the Bronx Zoo, and zoo officials are in an uproar.
The unidentified woman walks within just a few feet of a male lion. The video shows her doing a dance and waving at the animal.
She left the enclosure uninjured.
"This action was a serious violation and unlawful trespass that could have resulted in serious injury or death," a zoo spokesperson said. "We have a zero tolerance policy on trespass and violation of barriers."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Woman climbs into lion's den, taunts animal
-
DOJ details multiple cases of healthcare fraud around Baton Rouge area
-
College athletes could be paid under new California law; Should La. jump...
-
Officials confident Government Street 'road diet' to wrap up in 2020
-
Pair of candidates with long history battling for votes
Sports Video
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 3- Matthew Langlois
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese