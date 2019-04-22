68°
VIDEO: Vehicle fire briefly shuts down Causeway Bridge
METAIRIE - All lanes of the Causeway Bridge are back open after a fiery crash closed the roadway Monday evening.
The accident happened just before 6:00 p.m. Monday. According to The Advocate, a multi-vehicle wreck caused one of the cars involved to burst into flames.
Causeway Police shut down all lanes of the bridge to assist the scene.
A nurse passing by the accident stopped to help, The Advocate reports. Three people were transported to a local hospital with injuries.
