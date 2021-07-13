VIDEO: Truck carrying 14,000 gallons of diesel and gas hits median, explodes

TROY, Mich. - A large fuel tanker ran into a concrete barrier and exploded along a Michigan highway.

The Troy Fire Department and police are investigating the accident, which happened at 1:15 p.m. July 12 on I-75.

The video shows the tanker truck carrying over 14,000 gallons of gasoline and diesel veering into a concrete barrier across the three-lane highway. The truck struck the center wall of the median and immediately burst into flames.

A car was behind the tanker but slowed down and avoided the accident. Police say the truck driver was able to escape from the cab and is not seriously injured.

Troy Fire Department said the truck was on fire for over two hours, and they had to use foam instead of water to extinguish the flames.