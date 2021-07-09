VIDEO: Traffic going wrong way on I-10 after pileup blocks Basin Bridge

BUTTE LAROSE - Video shows drivers going the wrong way on the interstate after a major wreck on I-10 along the Basin Bridge.

Westbound lanes of the interstate were blocked around 3 p.m. Friday as law enforcement worked to clear the wreck involving 10 vehicles near the Butte LaRose exit. No deaths or major injuries were reported, State Police said.

State Police said the roadway began reopening around 6 p.m. Friday.

State highway cameras show numerous drivers heading the opposite direction on the shoulder of I-10 westbound hours after law enforcement first closed the roadway.