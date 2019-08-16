92°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Toddler has adorable reaction to cheese fries
PLYMOUTH, IN – One kid’s hilarious reaction to an Arby’s curly fry getting dipped into melted cheese is guaranteed to make your day.
The toddler’s mom shared the video to Twitter this week with the caption “Sound on if you need to smile.”
And the video will do exactly that… make you smile!
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Employee foils Baton Rouge store burglary in wild pursuit caught on camera
-
Zachary firefighter died in morning crash while headed to work
-
Toddler has adorable reaction to cheese fries
-
Episode from ABC's hidden camera show features Louisiana restaurant
-
Local leaders to participate in charity dodgeball tournament