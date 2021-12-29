78°
VIDEO: Thieves walk out of local Lowe's with AC unit in tow
ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two shoplifters who walked out of a local home improvement store with an air conditioner.
Surveillance video shared by the sheriff's office shows two individuals exiting the Lowe's on Airline Highway with a shopping cart containing a General Electric air conditioner window unit.
Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line at 225-344-7868.
