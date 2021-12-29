78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Thieves walk out of local Lowe's with AC unit in tow

3 years 4 months 5 days ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 August 24, 2018 3:10 PM August 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH — The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for two shoplifters who walked out of a local home improvement store with an air conditioner.

Surveillance video shared by the sheriff's office shows two individuals exiting the Lowe's on Airline Highway with a shopping cart containing a General Electric air conditioner window unit. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line at 225-344-7868. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days