VIDEO: Thieves caught on camera stealing ATVs from Pointe Coupee home

By: Falon Brown

POINTE COUPEE - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office is searching for three young men who were seen stealing a pair of four-wheelers from a Pointe Coupee home early Sunday morning. 

The Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office released footage caught from a home security camera shows the thieves stealing ATVs from a home's backyard. In one of the videos, a man is holding his right pocket, leading deputies to believe they may be armed. 

The theft occurred at a home in the Lettsworth area near the Simmesport bridge around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The PCSO is asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact the Communications department at (225) 694-3737 or the Criminal Investigations department at (225) 638-5445.

