EBR murder suspect reportedly shot dead, baby hospitalized after chase in Mississippi

BAKER - A man who drove off with his 4-month-old child after allegedly shooting two people Monday morning was spotted in Mississippi hours later.

WLOX reports that Eric Derell Smith, 30, was shot dead in Harrison County, ending the chase on I-10 east. The child was taken to a hospital.

Click here to watch video of the chase along I-10

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said it first responded to the area of 2000 Richmond Street in Baker around 11:30 a.m. after a 911 hang-up call. Sources told WBRZ that two people were found shot to death there.

Deputies believe the shooting may have stemmed from a domestic dispute.

The sheriff's office said Smith also took his 4-month-old from the scene and fled the area in a Blue Nissan Altima with dark-tinted windows.

Around 3 p.m., State Police confirmed Smith's car was spotted in Mississippi. Highway camera video recorded along I-10 in Mississippi showed a mass of police SUV's tailing what appeared to be the suspect's vehicle.

No other details surrounding the shooting or chase were immediately available.