VIDEO: SUV goes up in flames in Little Caesar's parking lot

DENHAM SPRINGS - A vehicle caught on fire Friday afternoon in the parking lot of a pizza restaurant on US 190.

The blaze was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the parking lot of Little Caesar's on Florida, just east of Highway 16 in Denham Springs.

Witnesses say all occupants were able to get out of the car. However, injuries are unknown.