VIDEO: Burglar scared away by alarm after salon break-in

BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who burglarized a local business earlier this month.

The incident was reported on April 15 at the Hair Studio on Old Hammond Highway. In the surveillance video, the man can be seen digging in the register before running out of the business once the alarm goes off.

Anyone with information on the burglary can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.