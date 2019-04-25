69°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Burglar scared away by alarm after salon break-in
BATON ROUGE - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are looking for a man who burglarized a local business earlier this month.
The incident was reported on April 15 at the Hair Studio on Old Hammond Highway. In the surveillance video, the man can be seen digging in the register before running out of the business once the alarm goes off.
Anyone with information on the burglary can call the sheriff’s office at 225-389-5064.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Sports Video
-
Tiger fans pumped for LSU's new athletic director
-
LSU introduces Scott Woodward as university's new athletics director
-
Coach O talks new AD Scott Wooodward, Joe Alleva's exit
-
LSU Gymnastics Prepares for NCAA Championship Final
-
Baton Rouge native said to replace Joe Alleva as LSU Athletics Director