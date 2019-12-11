Video surveillance leads to arrest of man accused of robbing 90-year-old man at knifepoint

Michael D. Hines

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies have arrested a man accused of robbing a 90-year-old man in the parking lot of a Baton Rouge Walmart.

Michael Hines, 38, was apprehended by officers after being accused of an Oct. 28 armed robbery outside of the Cortana Place Walmart in Baton Rouge.

An elderly man told authorities that on the aforementioned date, he’d just finished loading his vehicle with groceries when a stranger approached and began saying something he couldn’t quite hear.

The elderly victim explained to authorities that he didn’t have his hearing aid in and after a brief moment over confusion as to what the stranger was saying, finally heard the word, “wallet.”

According to the victim, it was around this time that the stranger began poking him in the stomach with a knife, injuring him.

The victim told deputies he handed over his wallet and the stranger walked away, leaving him injured.

Authorities say they were able to use Walmart’s surveillance cameras to obtain an image of the armed robber and send it to media outlets.

Shortly after the media released the images to the public, deputies say they received three different calls identifying the man in the video as Michael Hines.

Earlier this week, police caught up with Hines and arrested him on charges of armed robbery and aggravated battery.

Police say the elderly man who was robbed and wounded only suffered minor injuries and was declared healthy after being treated by EMS at the scene of the crime.