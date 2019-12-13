Video surveillance catches burglar throwing rock through Metro PCS store during brazen break-in

Shannon D. Taylor

BATON ROUGE - Authorities with the Baton Rouge Police Department say a man has been arrested for breaking into a Metro PCS store and stealing a broad range of cell phone accessories.

According to a police report, the burglary occurred at a North Acadian Thruway store, Tuesday, when a man in a black shirt and blue jeans threw a rock through the store's front window, an act that caused $480 worth of damage. After this, the suspect barged into the establishment and began stealing store products.

Nearby surveillance cameras captured footage of the incident, which police were able to use to identify 46-year-old Shannon Taylor as the suspect.

Two days after the burglary, police caught up with Taylor, and report that upon questioning Taylor, he willingly admitted to breaking the store's window and stealing merchandise.

Police also say Taylor confessed to selling all of the stolen goods so he could purchase crack cocaine.

Taylor was arrested on charges of simple burglary and simple criminal damage to property.