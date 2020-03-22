69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Sunday Catholic mass

59 minutes 11 seconds ago Sunday, March 22 2020 Mar 22, 2020 March 22, 2020 12:59 PM March 22, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

You can watch Catholic mass from St. Albert Chapel in Hammond below.  You can watch the video without leaving WBRZ.com or the news app.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days