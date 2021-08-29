82°
Video: South Louisiana pummeled as Hurricane Ida makes landfall

Sunday, August 29 2021
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAND ISLE - Parts of southeast Louisiana are already being hit hard by Hurricane Ida early Sunday afternoon. 

Video taken from Grand Isle showed heavy wind and rain pummeling homes along the Louisiana coast. The storm made landfall shortly before noon Sunday.

