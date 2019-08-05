BRPD officer shot while responding to domestic dispute; Two people detained

BATON ROUGE - A police officer was shot in the leg Monday evening while responding to a domestic altercation at an apartment complex off Nicholson Drive.

Authorities were dispatched just before 8 o'clock Monday night to the 900 block of Geranium Street, located off Nicholson Drive about one block north of LSU's campus.

Video from the scene shows a police officer limping with assistance to an ambulance which then drove away. Sources have confirmed a police officer was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

BRPD spokesperson L'Jean McKneely says the incident stemmed from a domestic altercation involving a male and female, both of whom have been detained. Sgt. McKneely says investigators believe the male suspect shot the officer. However, police say there may have been more than two people inside of the apartment at the time of the shooting.

At this time, it's believed that no officers ever fired a weapon, police say.

Officials say responding to domestic disputes can be some of the most dangerous calls for law enforcement.

"Very dangerous because you don't know the extent of a person's mindset when you're dealing with a domestic situation," Stg. McKneely said. "We're very cautious and mindful when we go to those types of incidents."

Nicholson Drive was closed off between the LSU Natatorium and W. Roosevelt Street as more than a dozen police units responded to the incident. A SWAT team was also called to the scene.

The officer who shot is a sergeant with the police department. His name has not yet been released.

The incident remains under investigation.