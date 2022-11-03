Video shows more progress in Deputy Nick Tullier's recovery

Photo: Facebook

HOUSTON, Tx. - A new video posted Sunday shows more progress in Deputy Nick Tullier's slow recovery.

The video, posted by Tullier's girlfriend, shows the deputy lifting himself up with his forearms without any assistance.

Deputy Tullier was shot and injured in an ambush in July on Airline Highway. He spent months hospitalized in Baton Rouge before moving to The Institute for Rehabilitation and Research (TIRR) at Memorial Hermann hospital in Houston's Texas Medical Center.

Earlier this month, a report said Tullier is learning to walk and speak again after his injuries confined him to a hospital bed for several months.