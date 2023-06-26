75°
Video shows man breaking into Dollar General, stealing cigarettes using rock
PONCHATOULA - Police are attempting to locate a man who was caught on video breaking into a Dollar General using a rock and stealing cigarettes from the case behind the counter.
The man was identified as Charles Hagans, 34, of Hammond. Video from the store's security cameras recorded early June 18 showed the man throwing a rock into the glass doors. He then used the same rock to break open the case of cigarettes after he tried and failed to open it using his fist.
Hagans is wanted for burglary of a business.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office at (985) 902-2045.
