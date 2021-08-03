79°
Video shows flames at Tigerland bar Tuesday evening
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a fire at a bar near LSU Tuesday evening.
Flames were spotted at The House on Bob Pettit Boulevard around 6:20 p.m. Video from the scene showed flames and smoke billowing the building.
BRPD walked up “is something on fire?” No fire trucks yet. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/JiLoRQOBo9— Bess Casserleigh (@BCasserleigh) August 3, 2021
This is a developing story.
