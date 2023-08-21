Video shows crews battling huge grass fire outside Zachary home

ZACHARY - Firefighters are working to contain a sprawling grass fire outside a home in rural East Baton Rouge Parish as the area contends with especially hot, dry weather conditions.

Video shared with WBRZ shows the fire outside a house on West Port Hudson Plains Road in Zachary. More than a dozen firefighters were called to help put out the flames.

As of around 2 p.m., no one was hurt and the fire had not spread to anyone's home.

On Sunday, parts of southeast Louisiana were placed under a "red flag" warning, meaning dry and windy conditions are putting the region at a higher risk for fast-moving brush fires.