Video shows coach disarming, embracing Oregon student

2 hours 28 minutes 12 seconds ago Saturday, October 19 2019 Oct 19, 2019 October 19, 2019 7:23 PM October 19, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) - Authorities have released a video that shows part of a former Oregon football star's successful effort to disarm a student who brought a shotgun to a Portland high school.
 
The video released Friday by the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office shows Keanon Lowe and the student emerge from a classroom and into a hallway at Parkrose High School with Lowe in possession of the shotgun.
 
Lowe recalled lunging at the armed student on May 17 as other students ran screaming out a back door.
 
The video shows Lowe hand the gun to a teacher and then wrap the student in a hug. Lowe works as a coach and security guard at the school.
 
The suspect, 19-year-old Angel Granados-Diaz, pleaded guilty to possessing a firearm in a public building.

