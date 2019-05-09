67°
Latest Weather Blog
Video shows BRPD officer punching bloody man in Tigerland, authorities investigating
WARNING: This video may contain graphic images disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a video that shows an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department repeatedly punching a bloody man in the Tigerland area.
A spokesperson with BRPD tells WBRZ an investigation is underway. No other details have been released, including the name of the officer in the video.
More information will be available as police continue their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Former Walker High football player killed driving home from college for summer...
-
Reports of flooding, lightning strikes as storms pound Baton Rouge area Thursday
-
Video shows BRPD officer punching bloody man in Tigerland, authorities investigating
-
Drainage canal nearly overflows near Baton Rouge Country Club
-
Lawsuit expected in fight for parish-wide St. George vote