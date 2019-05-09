67°
Video shows BRPD officer punching bloody man in Tigerland, authorities investigating

Thursday, May 09 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

WARNING: This video may contain graphic images disturbing to viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating a video that shows an officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department repeatedly punching a bloody man in the Tigerland area.

A spokesperson with BRPD tells WBRZ an investigation is underway. No other details have been released, including the name of the officer in the video.

More information will be available as police continue their investigation.

