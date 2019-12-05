Video Showing Morning Meteor Sightings across Gulf Coast

A light blue meteorite lit up the early morning sky around 5:34 AM early today. Reports of sightings span from Oklahoma City to Houston to Maurepas, Louisiana. The International Meteor Organization (IMO) received 50 reports about a fireball overhead, with 3 separate videos of the event. The initial findings from the IMO indicate that the meteor location just south of Houston with a southwest trajectory away from Galveston. Average duration was about 3.5 seconds. Go here for more detailed information about this meteor, or here to submit a report if you witnessed it.

Meteors can be seen from hundreds of miles away due to the elevation at which they burn up. Although they may seem to be very close to the Earth’s surface, they usually occur in the mesosphere at altitudes between 250,000 to 330,000 feet.