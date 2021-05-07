VIDEO: Sheriff's office looking for burglars seen roaming Central suburbs

CENTRAL - Deputies are trying to find a group of burglars seen stealing items, including a gun, out of unlocked cars in an East Baton Rouge neighborhood.

The sheriff's office said four unidentified people were seen on surveillance video going from vehicle to vehicle along Oak Meadow Drive on May 4. The same suspects were spotted on Bogwood Avenue later that same night.

According to the sheriff's office, the thieves got away with some change and a firearm.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to contact the department at (225)389-5064.