VIDEO: Roof ripped from building in Central amid storm Wednesday afternoon

CENTRAL - Some parts of East Baton Rouge Parish saw storm damage as severe weather passed through the capital area Wednesday.

Video recorded off Hooper Road near Sullivan showed strong gusts tearing the roof from one building. Officials report over three inches of rain hit the area, and a wind gust was measured at 55 mph.

The Central Fire Department says lightning struck one home, and other homes were hit with power outages and minor flash flooding. Other residents in the area have also reported varying degrees of storm damage.

Some street flooding was also reported in the Baton Rouge area briefly Wednesday afternoon.

Luckily, no injuries have been reported.