Video: Rain brings heavy flooding to parts of St. Tammany Parish

MANDEVILLE - West St. Tammany Parish communities received up to 11 inches of rain, flooding homes and stranding drivers in their cars early Tuesday morning.

Due to heavy rain, flooding continues across areas of Covington, Madisonville and Mandeville, according to the National Weather Service in New Orleans. A flood warning was issued for those areas but ended at 12:45 p.m.

The heaviest rain fell east of US 190 and south of Interstate 10 near Mandeville.

St. Tammany Parish government said some areas such as Woodstone, Fountainebleau and Beau Rivage neighborhoods took on large amounts of water. The St. Tammany Fire District 4 station showed about a foot of water in the pictures below.

Residents are able to visit self-serve sandbag locations at Koop Drive in Mandeville. Those participating should bring their own shovel and someone will be on-hand to assist those who need it.