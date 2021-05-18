75°
Person found dead in pile of abandoned vehicles near Mall of La. after overnight flooding

By: WBRZ Staff

UPDATE: Officials say a man was found dead inside one of the abandoned vehicles late Tuesday morning. 

That person has not been identified at this time. 

This is a breaking update. See the original story below.

BATON ROUGE - As an alarming amount of roads were flooded Monday night and Tuesday morning, some drivers were forced to leave their vehicles to escape flooded roadways.

This led to a startling sight near the underpass at Bluebonnet by the Mall of Louisiana.

On Tuesday morning, drivers spotted a cluster of abandoned vehicles sitting in the middle of the roadway amid the Monday night-Tuesday morning flood.

EBR Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and other officials are urging all who can to avoid driving on local roads until the severe weather threat has expired. 

For traffic advisories throughout the morning, watch WBRZ’s traffic reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m. and during the remainder of the day, traffic advisories are tweeted via @WBRZTraffic

