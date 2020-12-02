VIDEO: Owner rescues puppy from python in backyard

A pet owner in Australia had to jump into action after a python latched itself onto her puppy in her backyard.

Surveillance video from Michelle Van Schlouwnen's home shows a carpet python leaping out of foliage at the family's 9-week-old puppy, Jasper. Michelle and her daughter saw the snake wrapping itself around their dog and immediately tried to save him.

"I just panicked, and I ran to the end of the patio and froze and screamed," Ms Van Schlouwen told local news outlets. "I saw this python just wrapping itself all around him."

Video showed the mother and daughter rushing to Jasper's aid, pulling the snake away from the helpless pup. In less than a minute, the two had him free.

"I could feel the adrenaline kick in, and I just helped out," said Mikaela, Michelle's daughter.

Jasper got away with just a bite mark to his ear, and the snake was returned to the wild unharmed.