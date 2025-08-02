77°
VIDEO: Officials work car fire on Jefferson Highway, Bluebonnet Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - Officials worked a car fire Friday night on Jefferson Highway and Bluebonnet Boulevard.
Video shared with WBRZ showed an official dousing a car engulfed in flames. No other information was immediately available.
