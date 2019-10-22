Video of brawl after Scotlandville football game sparks two investigations

BATON ROUGE – It’s not the score of Scotlandville High’s latest football game that has fans talking. A wild scene was caught on video showing a brawl breaking out.

Members of the coaching staff are allegedly involved in the altercation. The video shows a large group gathering on Scotlandville’s side of the football field after the game. One man is pushed down then surrounded by a group of people before he gets up and walks away.

The head football coach told WBRZ he felt heartbroken for the players that are now wrapped up in what happened but didn't want to go into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Both the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office and The East Baton Rouge Parish School system are investigating. Interviews are being conducted, but no arrests have been made at this time.