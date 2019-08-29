VIDEO: Mom shocked as car nearly strikes child getting off school bus

HOUSTON - A Texas mother watched in horror as a driver disregarded a school bus's stop sign and nearly ran over her young daughter as she crossed the street outside her home.

Josephine Kirk-Taylor had been waiting outside her Houston-area apartment with her two other children Wednesday when she witnesses the close call firsthand. Kirk-Taylor said in a Facebook post that it was her daughter's first day riding the bus, and she was filming the special moment as she returned home.

But the excitement of seeing her girl get off the bus was cut short as she noticed a speeding car approaching. Kirk-Taylor can be heard in the video screaming as her daughter stops just shy of walking into the path of the vehicle.

Kirk-Taylor said she contacted police, but they were "unable to do anything" about the incident. She shared a photo of the vehicle in hope that it might raise awareness for other parents.