Video: Mayor says next two weeks are 'critical' to controlling COVID-19
The mayor of East Baton Rouge held a video chat with residents Saturday morning.
Click HERE for the latest COVID-19 patient information.
645 people have been tested in the week since a testing center has been open in Baton Rouge.
Watch below for more information.
