VIDEO: Man sets pick-up truck ablaze just feet away from house
BATON ROUGE - Investigators are looking for a brazen arsonist who set fire to a pick-up truck just feet away from a home with three people inside.
Officials say the incident happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Sycamore Street near McClelland Drive.
Video shared by the Baton Rouge Fire Department, shows the hooded man dowsing the truck in some type of accelerant, setting the vehicle on fire and then running away from the scene.
Anyone with information on the individual is asked to contact the fire department.
