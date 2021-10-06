VIDEO: Man jumps through parked truck's open window and drives off while owner is filling tires

NEW ORLEANS - A hooded man jumped through the passenger-side window of a truck and drove off while the owner was filling their tires.

WWL reported the heist happened Oct. 2 around 8 a.m. at a gas station in Algiers.

After the man jumped through the window, a maroon SUV pulled up on the other side of the truck and both of the vehicles pulled away from the gas station.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or this theft is asked to contact NOPD Detectives at 658-6045.