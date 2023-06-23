91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win over Wake Forest

1 hour 36 minutes 46 seconds ago Friday, June 23 2023 Jun 23, 2023 June 23, 2023 5:02 PM June 23, 2023 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

OMAHA, Neb. - One LSU fan in Omaha got a little too excited over the Tigers' thrilling win over Wake Forest in the College World Series Thursday night. 

Video captured by WBRZ Sports showed that fan's run-in with pitcher Paul Skenes — and stadium security — amid the chaotic postgame celebration in Charles Schwab Field. Skenes, visibly confused by the whole situation, simply puts his hands up as the woman is removed from the field. 

Watch the whole encounter below.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days