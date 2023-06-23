VIDEO: LSU fan rushes field, tries to hug Paul Skenes after wild win over Wake Forest

OMAHA, Neb. - One LSU fan in Omaha got a little too excited over the Tigers' thrilling win over Wake Forest in the College World Series Thursday night.

Video captured by WBRZ Sports showed that fan's run-in with pitcher Paul Skenes — and stadium security — amid the chaotic postgame celebration in Charles Schwab Field. Skenes, visibly confused by the whole situation, simply puts his hands up as the woman is removed from the field.

Watch the whole encounter below.