VIDEO: Iran says it launched attack on US forces at Qatar's Al Udeid Air Base; no casualties reported
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran said Monday night it attacked American forces stationed at Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base.
It made the announcement on state television as martial music played. A caption on screen called it “a mighty and successful response by the armed forces of Iran to America’s aggression.”
"The Al Udeid Airbase was attacked by Iran using short and medium-range missile. We have no reports of casualties at this time," U.S. official told ABC News.
“The attack has ended” the official added.
The attack came shortly after Qatar closed its airspace as a precaution amid threats from Iran.
Over the weekend, the American military bombed three nuclear sites in Iran, joining Israel's assaults on the country.
