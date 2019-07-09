VIDEO: I-10 car fire snarls traffic in Iberville Parish

IBERVILLE PARISH - A massive car fire on I-10 held up traffic Tuesday afternoon across the river.

The accident happened around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. One travel lane of I-10 East was blocked past the Grosse Tete area when a car became engulfed in flames.

Emergency crews were able to move the wreck to the grass, reopening all lanes and allowing traffic to pass.

It's still unclear what exactly caused the crash, or if there were any injuries.

As of 2:30 p.m., congestion reached four miles in length.