VIDEO: Home along Wilmot Street engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon

1 hour 26 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, February 03 2024 Feb 3, 2024 February 03, 2024 5:33 PM February 03, 2024 in News
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are working to determine what started the blaze. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a home near the corner of Wilmot Street and Conrad Drive caught on fire around 4:15 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control. 

A video showed flames flying above the home and smoke filling the area. Fire officials said one person was displaced but there were no injuries. The home is considered a total loss. 

No more information was immediately available. 

