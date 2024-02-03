VIDEO: Home along Wilmot Street engulfed in flames Saturday afternoon

BATON ROUGE - A home along Wilmot Street burned down Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are working to determine what started the blaze.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said a home near the corner of Wilmot Street and Conrad Drive caught on fire around 4:15 p.m. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire was under control.

A video showed flames flying above the home and smoke filling the area. Fire officials said one person was displaced but there were no injuries. The home is considered a total loss.

No more information was immediately available.