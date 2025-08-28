79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

VIDEO: Escaped inmate climbs into backyard, hides from police in trash can

1 hour 19 minutes 36 seconds ago Thursday, August 28 2025 Aug 28, 2025 August 28, 2025 9:30 PM August 28, 2025 in News
Source: KATC
By: Adam Burruss

LAFAYETTE - A ring camera captured an escaped inmate climbing a fence into a backyard and hiding from police in a trash can.

Shon Alick Jolivette, 47, escaped from deputies while being brought to a hospital for medical care, KATC reports. He was booked in St. Landry Parish for armed robbery, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Spencer Simon shared home surveillance footage with KATC showing Jolivette climbing his fence into his backyard. He climbed into a garbage can, and the video shows two police officers with a dog briefly searching the yard and leaving.

Trending News

Police arrested Jolivette after Simon called the police.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days