81°
Latest Weather Blog
VIDEO: Driver charged with DWI after crashing into psychic's office Monday
BATON ROUGE - An uneventful Monday wasn't in the cards for a longtime fortune-telling business near I-10 after it ended up with a vehicle through its front wall.
Photos show a pick-up truck halfway inside the Psychic Room at the intersection of College Drive and Corporate late Monday afternoon. Authorities said no one was seriously hurt.
Police say the driver, 42-year-old Derek Lacombe, was arrested on charges of DWI and reckless operation.
Baton Rouge police are investigating the incident.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nursing shortage amid pandemic leads OLOL, BRCC to offer free health care...
-
Man charged with stabbing girlfriend to death dies in jail from apparent...
-
Maintenance crews busy checking generators ahead of storm
-
East Baton Rouge braces for potential impact of Marco, Laura
-
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash on I-10 West at Pecue Lane