VIDEO: Deputies use broom to corral gator outside person's home

TAMPA - A group of sheriff's deputies had to get creative after they were asked to help wrangle a gator in a Florida neighborhood. 

Video shared by the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office Sunday showed deputies Wheaton, Noland and Morrey trying to relocate the scaly intruder from someone's yard.

Not wanting to harm the animal, the deputies opted to use the homeowner's broom to try and encourage the animal back into a nearby pond. The gator eventually latched its jaws onto the broom handle, allowing one of the deputies to drag it back toward the water. 

