VIDEO: Crews respond to raging house fire in upscale Ascension neighborhood

PRAIRIEVILLE - Firefighters responded to a devastating house fire amid the onset of Tropical Storm Barry in the capital area Saturday.

The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. in the Keystone of Galvez neighborhood. Photos showed an upscale home that was mostly burned down.

Here is a look at a house that burned down in the Keystone of Galvez Subdivision. A couple and their child were napping when they were rescued safely by neighbors who happened to see smoke coming from the house.



The cause of the fire is unclear at this time. @WBRZ pic.twitter.com/6L65I0P5Vq — Reggie Chatman Jr. (@ReggieChatman) July 13, 2019

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Crews are still investigating what might have caused the fire.